HBO to host ‘groundbreaking’ ‘Lovecraft Country’ VR events

HBO is commemorating the release of its show, Lovecraft Country, in a unique way with a series of three VR events it describes as “first-of-its-kind.” Lovecraft Country: Sanctum will transport guests into a world inspired by the show, according to a statement from HBO. A group of 100 “select influential voices” will be invited to experience the events via Oculus Quest headset, while fans will be able to watch and interact over a YouTube livestream.

These influential guests can expect to be immersed in theater, escape rooms, afrofuturist art installations, puzzles and a live concert from a to-be-announced rap artist, according to the statement. Actors from the series, including Jonathan Majors, Courtney B. Vance, Michael Kenneth Williams, will lend their voices to the events, while Jurnee Smollett will deliver a theatrical performance. Given the current state of the world, all aspects of these events will be delivered virtually.