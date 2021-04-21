Lucid Air
Riding in the Lucid Air luxury EV

Lucid wants to take on the Mercedes EQS.
R. Baldwin|04.21.21
April 21st, 2021
Ahead of beginning the deliveries of the Lucid Air to customers in the second half of this year, the electric vehicle startup gave us a ride in its Grand Touring release candidate vehicle. The vehicle, while not quite production-ready, gave us a glimpse into what the upcoming luxury EV will be like for customers.

Starting at $77,400, the Lucid Air is destined to be compared to the Tesla Model S. In reality, the automaker is targeting German luxury vehicles from Mercedes and Audi. With the recently unveiled Mercedes EQS coming to market at about the same time as the Air, the battle to pamper drivers with an electric powertrain is about to begin. 

