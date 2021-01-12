Latest in Gear

Image credit: Lululab

Lululab's Lumini PM is smart mirror that offers skincare suggestions

What started as a B2B product is heading to consumers.
Igor Bonifacic, @igorbonifacic
31m ago
Comments
21 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Sponsored Links

Lululab Lumini PM
Lululab

Back in 2018, a startup called Lululab brought a device called the Lumini to CES. It was a system that used a multispectral camera to capture and analyze the features of your face. An AI-powered algorithm would then use that information to diagnose skin issues such as acne and melasma and recommend what skincare products you should use to treat them. The Lumini wasn’t something you could buy yourself, and that’s something Lululab wants to change with its latest iteration on the idea, the Lumini PM. 

Like its predecessor, the Lumini PM analyzes your skin and suggests cosmetics, devices and products that will help you make it look its best. The smart mirror component of the Lumini PM looks like an old Samsung Galaxy S5 — which isn’t too surprising given that Lululab spun out of Samsung’s C-Lab accelerator. You’ll get personalized recommendations through an accompanying mobile app and Lululab says they’ll also be a community component so you can connect with people who have similar skin.

This isn’t the first time we’ve seen a company turn to skin scanners. In 2016, Lancome used the technology to make custom foundation for Nordstrom customers. More recently, at the same CES Lululab showed off the Lumini, Neutrogena announced the aptly named SkinScanner, which attached to your iPhone to provide much of the same functionality as the Lumini PM. Lululab didn’t say when you’ll be able to buy the Lumini PM, nor how much it will cost. But we reached out to the company for more information, and we’ll update this article when we hear back.

Follow all of the latest news from CES 2021 right here!

In this article: Samsung, ces2021, CES, skincare, Lululab, Lumini PM, news, gear
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
21 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

Watch Sony test drive its Vision-S prototype on public roads

Watch Sony test drive its Vision-S prototype on public roads

View
Samsung TVs will have solar-charging remote controls in 2021

Samsung TVs will have solar-charging remote controls in 2021

View
Samsung's 2021 Q soundbars have advanced room optimization and AirPlay 2

Samsung's 2021 Q soundbars have advanced room optimization and AirPlay 2

View
OnePlus unveils its first smartband

OnePlus unveils its first smartband

View
Sony shows off its Airpeak filmmaking drone for the first time

Sony shows off its Airpeak filmmaking drone for the first time

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr