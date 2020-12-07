Lunaz is turning 'classic' Range Rovers into EVs

Electric cars are undeniably the way of the future, but a company called Lunaz has been bringing that technology to older, classic vehicles like the Jaguar XK120 and Rolls-Royce Phantom V. As of today, the company is expanding its lineup to include Range Rovers from the 1970-1994 time period, what Lunaz calls the “classic era” of Range Rover design.

The first run of 50 vehicles will be available in two different specs: “town” and “country.” As the names imply, the “town” spec is more suited to standard driving in cities and on highways, with a focus on passenger comfort. The “country” spec, on the other hand, is meant to bring modern engineering to these classic cars in an off-road setting. That means they’ll include “4-wheel drive system, updated suspension including anti-roll bars and uprated brakes.” Lunaz stresses that these are all custom builds for their customers, with fully individualized interiors and exteriors. The company has even already spec’d out a “safari” edition that is totally roofless, an ode to a Range Rover as first seen in the 1983 James Bond film Octopussy.