Mac OS 8 emulator brings the late '90s to your modern PC

If you’ve ever been interested in reliving (or discovering) what using a Mac was like in the late ‘90s, here’s your chance. Felix Rieseberg, a Slack developer, has created an app that emulates Mac OS 8, which you can download and run on macOS, Windows or Linux. He did something similar a couple of years ago with Windows 95.
Rieseberg wrote on the GitHub page for the project (via iMore) that while it works pretty well, he built the Electron app using JavaScript, “so please adjust your expectations.” It emulates Mac OS 8.1 on a 1991 Macintosh Quadra 900 with a Motorola CPU — this was before Apple’s move to PowerPC architecture.