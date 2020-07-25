Apple may be developing Face ID for Macs

You may be able to unlock future Macs with your face, according to 9to5Mac. The publication has uncovered references to the company’s TrueDepth camera, which makes Apple’s Face ID technology possible, in macOS Big Sur. To be precise, the third beta version of Big Sur contains codes supporting “PearlCamera,” the codename Apple used for TrueDepth and Face ID back when it was still working on the iPhone X.

9to5Mac found words such as “FaceDetect” and “BioCapture” in the code, which Apple also uses for iOS. The publication says it closely examined the Face ID extension it found and determined that it was built for macOS. It wasn’t just a remnant that the company forgot to purge.