An upcoming macOS update may help your MacBook’s battery last longer

Apple is developing a new feature designed to extend the longterm life of its laptop batteries, according to CNET. Dubbed “Battery Health Management,” the company will deploy the feature in macOS Catalina 10.15.5, which is slated to become publically available later this year.

Rather than focusing on specific app usage, the feature examines your charging patterns and the heat levels of a Macbook battery, making subtle changes along the way to reduce the rate at which your computer’s battery chemically ages over time. When you install macOS 10.15.5, the feature will be enabled by default. If you want, you’ll be able to toggle it off through Catalina’s System Preferences menu.