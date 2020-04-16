Latest in Gear

Image credit: Dana Wollman / Engadget

An upcoming macOS update may help your MacBook’s battery last longer

The feature will monitor the overall health of your computer's battery.
Igor Bonifacic, @igorbonifacic
23m ago
Apple MacBook Air 2020
Dana Wollman / Engadget

Apple is developing a new feature designed to extend the longterm life of its laptop batteries, according to CNET. Dubbed “Battery Health Management,” the company will deploy the feature in macOS Catalina 10.15.5, which is slated to become publically available later this year.

Rather than focusing on specific app usage, the feature examines your charging patterns and the heat levels of a Macbook battery, making subtle changes along the way to reduce the rate at which your computer’s battery chemically ages over time. When you install macOS 10.15.5, the feature will be enabled by default. If you want, you’ll be able to toggle it off through Catalina’s System Preferences menu.

Apple’s iOS operating system has a feature called Optimized Battery Charging that similarly attempts to reduce chemical aging. It does so by reducing the amount of time your iPhone’s battery spends fully charged. If you’re in the developer beta, you can try out Battery Health Management starting today. It’s compatible with all MacBook models that feature a Thunderbolt 3 connection.

In this article: Apple, macOS Catalina, MacBook, MacBook Air, MacBook Pro, news, gear
