EA will remove the Washington pro football team's name in 'Madden 21'

On Monday the Washington football team announced that after years of insisting on using a racial slur as its name, it will rebrand ahead of the upcoming season. While establishing a new name and logo for a pro sports team in just a few months is already a gargantuan task, it also impacts the next release of EA’s Madden NFL game.

In a statement given first to Kotaku, the company confirmed “Changes to the name and logo will come via title updates that will download automatically.” They won’t be able to change every instance of the name right away, but the first changes should tweak the game’s commentary, uniforms, stadium art and similar areas.