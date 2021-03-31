‘Madden NFL 21’ is coming to the Xbox Series X

EA has been pumping out Madden NFL games every year since 1988. It’s no surprise that the next entry in the series is making its way to the Xbox Series X. During Microsoft’s Xbox 20/20 streaming event, the Kansas City Chiefs’ quarterback Patrick Mahomes introduced the world premiere of Madden NFL 21.

There aren’t any details on how it will improve upon last year’s game, but the quick trailer emphasized that EA wants players to “feel” the action. Whether or not this is just a buzzword or if there is some gameplay feature behind the messaging is unclear, but the in-game footage looked remarkably sharp.