Image credit: EA Sports

‘Madden NFL 21’ is coming to the Xbox Series X

EA Sports wants you to ‘feel next level.’
Marc DeAngelis
17m ago
Madden NFL 21
EA Sports

EA has been pumping out Madden NFL games every year since 1988. It’s no surprise that the next entry in the series is making its way to the Xbox Series X. During Microsoft’s Xbox 20/20 streaming event, the Kansas City Chiefs’ quarterback Patrick Mahomes introduced the world premiere of Madden NFL 21

There aren’t any details on how it will improve upon last year’s game, but the quick trailer emphasized that EA wants players to “feel” the action. Whether or not this is just a buzzword or if there is some gameplay feature behind the messaging is unclear, but the in-game footage looked remarkably sharp.

Mahomes revealed that those who buy Madden NFL 21 on Xbox One by December 31st and upgrade to the next-gen console by March 31st, 2021 will get a free download on Series X so fans don’t have to pay for the game twice.

EA is streaming its own event on June 11th, so hopefully we’ll see more Madden NFL 21 gameplay then.

In this article: games, xbox 2020, madden, madden 21, madden nfl 21, ea, ea sports, xbox, microsoft, sports, sports games, football, xbox series x, inside xbox, premiere, world premiere, trailers, news, gaming
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
