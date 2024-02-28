March's PlayStation Plus games include Sifu and the Destiny 2: Witch Queen expansion

It’s that time of the month again. Sony just revealed the PlayStation Plus games lineup for March. There are some decent gets here, including the Destiny 2: Witch Queen expansion and the well-reviewed action brawler Sifu. All four titles are available for both PS4 and PS5 users.

Let’s start with Sifu. The game has been heralded as a modern take on old-school beat-em-ups, with a major emphasis on actual kung fu fighting styles. You play as a young martial arts student hunting down the people who murdered your family. Who doesn’t like a good revenge tale? The game feels great, with satisfying and visceral combat. The only downside for some is that, at launch, it was extremely difficult. Developer Sloclap, however, eventually added difficulty settings for new players.

The Destiny 2: Witch Queen expansion experienced plenty of delays before finally hitting digital store shelves back in 2022. The expansion pleased MMO fans with a brand-new story to work through, complete with plenty of new missions. There’s also new PvP maps, gear, weapons, dungeons and raids.

EA Sports F1 23 is the Formula 1 sim to beat, as it was the official game of the 2023 FIA Formula One World Championship. There are plenty of circuits placed throughout the world, including Qatar and Las Vegas. You can race as any of the top 20 drivers and top ten teams. There’s a robust career mode, cross-platform multiplayer and, of course, all kinds of blazingly-fast vehicles to choose from. You can play this and get hyped for the 2024 racing season, which officially begins on March 2.

Finally, there’s the stealth horror game Hello Neighbors 2. Just like the original, the title has you investigating creepy neighbors to unearth their dirty secrets. Though advertised as a horror title, the cartoony visuals make it appropriate for gamers of all ages. Reviews have praised the large open world, when compared to the original, and the improved physics engine.

Multiplayer shooter The Finals is also getting a cosmetic bundle as part of this drop, with 12 new weapon skins and two outfits. All four of the aforementioned games will be available to PlayStation Plus members on March 5 until April 1. As always, some titles are leaving the platform this month. You only have until March 4 to add Foamstars, Rollerdrome and Steelrising to your catalog.

