Marvel shows are now available through Apple Podcast subscriptions

Marvel and SiriusXM have opened a new Apple Podcasts channel, which includes a paid tier. The free Marvel channel includes Marvel's Wolverine: The Long Night and the sequel, Marvel's Wolverine: The Lost Trail. You'll be able to listen to Marvel/Method, in which Method Man interviews celebrities about Marvel, and This Week in Marvel, a weekly show about the latest news in the company's ecosystem.

Other podcasts on the channel include Women of Marvel, Marvel's Voices and Marvel's Pull List. In addition, you can check out the first episode of the Marvel's Wastelanders: Star-Lord podcast, which stars Timothy Busfield as Peter Quill, as well as Chris Elliott (Rocket), Danny Glover (Red) and Vanessa Williams (Emma Frost).

The paid tier, Marvel Podcasts Unlimited, offers early and exclusive access to a selection of shows. It features new scripted and unscripted podcast series, such as Marvel's Wolverine: La Larga Noche, a Spanish-language version of Wolverine: The Long Night, which is available today. You'll also be able to listen to exclusive programming, such as the documentary series Marvel's Declassified, which delves into the history of Marvel Comics.

On October 4th, subscribers will get early access to the first two episodes of Marvel's Wastelanders: Hawkeye, which features Stephen Lang as Hawkeye and Sasha Lane as his estranged 17-year-old daughter Ash. You'll be able to listen to future installments of Marvel's Wastelanders, including ones centered around Black Widow, Wolverine and Doctor Doom, before they're available elsewhere. Other podcasts are on the way too.

The new channels build on the partnership Marvel and SiriusXM forged in 2019. They've released original podcasts on other platforms, such as Pandora, Stitcher and, of course, SiriusXM. The companies say they'll share new episodes of podcasts elsewhere after they debut on Marvel Podcasts Unlimited.

The Marvel channel is available in more than 170 countries. You'll be able to subscribe to Marvel Podcasts Unlimited through the channel. The service costs $4 a month (which may vary by country) after a seven-day trial. Marvel and SiriusXM are launching the channel and subscription three months after Apple rolled out paid channels in the Podcasts app.