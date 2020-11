Spending $325 million on Stitcher was a sign that SiriusXM takes podcasting seriously, and now its selection of “exclusive, original, and popular podcasts” are available to subscribers via the mobile app and online here.

The company announced a slew of original new podcasts, including Kevin Hart’s first solo effort, a sports history show from Christopher "Mad Dog" Russo and I Want My 80s from former MTV VJs Mark Goodman, Nina Blackwood, and Alan Hunter.