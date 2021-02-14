Marvel Studios' behind-the-scenes docuseries starts with 'WandaVision' on March 12th

Marvel Studios' Assembled is a new documentary series heading to Disney+ that will take a behind-the-scenes look at the shows and films of the MCU. The first installment of Assembled will focus on WandaVision, featuring actors Elizabeth Olsen, Paul Bettany, Teyonah Parris, and Kathryn Hahn, plus the show's creative team. It will hit Disney+ on March 12th, one week after the WandaVision season one finale.

"Learn how the production’s surprising concept took shape by drawing inspiration from classic sitcoms," the episode description reads. "Witness how the crew went to great lengths to emulate various filmmaking methods used during the early years of television. Discover the unique challenges and ultimate rewards of performing an entire episode in front of a live studio audience."

Future episodes of Assembled will focus on The Falcon and The Winter Soldier, Loki, the Black Widow movie (complete with Scarlett Johansson), and the Hawkeye series (yep, with Jeremy Renner). They'll go live on Disney+ shortly after the release of the related movie or the end of the relevant series.