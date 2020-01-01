Latest in Gear

Image credit: Flavio Lo Scalzo / reuters

Maserati says all of its cars will be hybrid or fully electric in five years

Expect mostly plug-ins to start as the brand moves away from gasoline engines.
Igor Bonifacic, @igorbonifacic
2h ago
Maserati unveils its new MC20 super sports car, a key release in a pipeline of new models, including hybrid and full electric ones, in Modena, Italy, September 9, 2020. REUTERS/Flavio Lo Scalzo
Over the next five years, Maserati plans to electrify its entire lineup — but, as Electrek points out, don’t expect to see the automaker announce a flood of battery-electric models just yet. During an online fashion event caught by Reuters, Maserati CEO Davide Grasso said the brand plans to electrify all of its vehicles, either by offering them as plug-in hybrids or fully electric models, starting in 2021.  

After starting with the Ghibli sedan earlier this year, the company’s electrification push will continue with its new Grecale SUV, which comes out next year. Maserati will sell two versions of the vehicle: one with a traditional combustion engine, and another that’s a plug-in hybrid. A fully electric model of the SUV will come at a later date. “The new Gran Turismo and Gran Cabrio models will be electrified too, all our line-up will be electrified in the next five years,” Grasso said. An all-electric version of the former could come as early as 2021. 

Maserati’s parent company Fiat-Chrysler has one of the slower players in the automotive industry to embrace EVs. The company plans to at least partly electrify about 30 vehicles by 2022, and faces mounting pressure from regulators to move away from gasoline engines.    

