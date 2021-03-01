Massachusetts plans to ban the sale of new gas-powered vehicles by 2035

Back in September, Governor Gavin Newsom announced California would ban the sale of new gasoline and diesel-powered vehicles by 2035. Massachusetts says it now plans to do the same. As part of the state’s 2050 Decarbonization Roadmap, which was first spotted by The Boston Globe, Governor Charlie Baker said Massachusetts will mandate that all new cars sold in the Commonwealth be electric by 2035.
In Massachusetts, passenger vehicles currently account for about 27 percent of statewide emissions. If the state is to have any hope of meeting its plan to reduce emissions to 45 percent below 1990 levels by 2030 and net-zero by 2050, EVs will have a significant role to play.