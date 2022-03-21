Match has a new dating app for single parents

Stir will help them coordinate calendars and find time to meet up.
Kris Holt
K. Holt|03.21.22
@krisholt

March 21st, 2022
In this article: ios, android, match, news, gear, stir, dating, app, match group, gating app
Screenshots of Stir, a dating app from Match Group designed to connect single parents.
Stir

Today is National Single Parents Day and Match has unveiled a new app designed to help such folks find love. The aim of Stir is to help single parents meet, chat with and date folks who also have kids.

Match says there are around 20 million single parents in the US who are often underserved by many dating apps. After you answer questions on personality and values, Stir will show you potential matches.

Once you find someone you have a spark with, you'll be able to arrange a date. Match is aware that single parents might find it hard to coordinate their schedules and find a time that works for both of them. The app has a feature called Stir Time, which allows you to display your available "me time." Hopefully, that will line up with your prospective date's calendar. Stir Time schedules can be displayed on your profile.

"Having kids shouldn't be a dealbreaker when dating," Match Group's Dinh Thi Bui said in a statement. "We're dedicated to giving single parents a dating experience where they are celebrated and feel like they can be themselves. With that, our hope is that they can truly focus on having a personal life beyond navigating parenthood."

Stir is available on the App Store and the Google Play Store.

