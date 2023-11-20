Max is offering 70 percent off its ad-supported plan for six months in Black Friday sale

Black Friday is almost here, and deals are springing up everywhere from tablets to streamers. Max, the streamer formerly known as HBO Max, is offering 70 percent off its Max with Ads plan, dropping the price from $9.99 per month (or $100 if you pay for an entire year) to $2.99 per month. The reduced cost lasts for six months, at which point you can cancel or pay full price — all depends on how badly you want to watch reruns of Succession.

The Max with Ads plan comes with concurrent streaming on two devices, full HD 1080p and, of course, ads. Max currently offers three plans: With Ads, Ad Free and Ultimate. Ad Free is $16 each month or $150 for a year and includes the same benefits as the cheapest plan, just no ads and up to 30 downloads. Ultimate is $20 per month or $200 for a year and allows for simultaneous streaming on four devices, certain titles available in 4K UHD with Dolby Atmos and up to 100 downloads. All new plans include the Bleacher Report Sports Add-On through the end of February 2024.

You have a few days to decide if you want to lock in the discounted subscription or put your money towards other deals, as the sale is available from now through Monday, November 27. Both new and returning customers can access it when signing up for a Max With Ads plan.

