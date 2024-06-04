Max just raised subscription prices again

It’s time for another streaming service to raise its prices . Up to bat, it’s Max, which was formerly called HBO Max, HBO Go, HBO and who knows what else. It’s the one with Sopranos and Game of Thrones.

The streamer is raising prices across the board, effective today, something we strongly suspected was on its way . Here’s how that will impact your bank account, should you want to nab a subscription just in time for season two of House of the Dragon .

The standard ad-free plan has shot up to $17 per month, with a yearly price of $170. This is an increase of $1 per month or $20 per year. The ultimate ad-free plan is now $21 per month or $210 per year. This is an increase of $1 per month or $10 each year. The ultimate plan adds 4K UHD streaming and the ability to stream on four devices at once.

There’s some good news for those who like really loud ads interrupting prestige TV and sad little Discovery reality shows. The Max With Ads plan will remain unchanged at $10 per month or $100 per year.

Current monthly subscribers will see a price increase on their next billing cycle, so sometime this month. Yearly subscribers remain locked into the lower price until renewal. This is the first price increase since the streamer rebranded to Max last year .