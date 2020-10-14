Report: MediaTek takes over as world's largest smartphone chipset vendor

“MediaTek was also able to leverage the gap created due to the US ban on Huawei,” said Counterpoint research director Dale Gai. “Affordable MediaTek chips fabricated by TSMC became the first option for many OEMs to quickly fill the gap left by Huawei’s absence. Huawei had also previously purchased a significant amount of chipsets ahead of the ban.”

While MediaTek’s most lucrative markets may lie overseas, the company has begun making inroads in the United States. Granted, Qualcomm still has the distinct edge, but the T-Mobile variant of LG’s fashion-forward Velvet smartphone ran on one of MediaTek’s Dimensity 1000 chipsets, and some felt it had the potential to outgun the Snapdragon 765 used in other carrier models.

The global shift to 5G shows no sign of slowing, but many developing markets around will not be able to adopt the technology as quickly as mature ones. In the meantime, MediaTek is clearly banking on demand for affordable mid-range chipsets to ride to new highs — and we can’t blame them.