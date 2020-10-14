Report: MediaTek takes over as world's largest smartphone chipset vendor

Move over, Qualcomm: According to a new report from research firm Counterpoint, MediaTek has overtaken the San Diego-based chipmaker to become the world’s biggest vendor of smartphone chipsets by market share. While Qualcomm (understandably) held onto its title as the biggest purveyor of 5G-friendly chipsets, Counterpoint’s data suggests that more than 100 million MediaTek-powered smartphones were sold in Q3 2020 — a roughly five percent increase compared to this time last year.
Counterpoint’s report added some valuable context to MediaTek’s most recent earnings release, in which it reported revenues of NT$97,275 million — a boost of nearly 50 percent over the year-ago quarter. In its press release, the Taiwanese company pinned that growth on notable gains in market share; according to Counterpoint’s data, that was largely thanks to “strong performance in the $100-$250 price band” and continued growth in markets like India, China and Latin America. Those factors combined ultimately meant MediaTek’s chips accounted for 31 percent of the overall market, just edging out Qualcomm’s 29 percent.