Meta and Google want to make AI deals with Hollywood studios
The companies have reportedly offered “tens of millions of dollars.”
Meta and Google are offering Hollywood studios millions of dollars with the hope of striking licensing deals that could improve their models for AI-generated video, according to a in Bloomberg. The companies have reportedly offered “tens of millions of dollars,” though it’s unclear what will come from the talks.
According to the report, Netflix and Disney “aren’t willing to license their content” but have “expressed interest in other types of collaborations.” Warner Brothers Discovery has reportedly indicated “a willingness to license some of its programs.”
A spokesperson for Meta declined to comment. Google didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment. The companies, it seems, are hoping such deals would help advance their video generation tools. Google recently showed off a text-to-video model, , and tapped Donald Glover to promote its capabilities. Meta is also AI-generated video.
There’s been something of an arms race among AI firms to forge licensing deals with media companies. OpenAI and NewsCorp a multi-year deal to bring news content to ChatGPT earlier this week. Meta is also considering paying publishers to access “news, photo and video content” to train its AI models, Business Insider .
But, as Bloomberg points out, Hollywood studios may have some reservations about such deals. Though AI-editing tools may be appealing, there has been widespread concern in the entertainment industry about how AI companies might use their creative work. That tension burst into full view this week when Scarlett Johansson accused OpenAI of copying for its “Sky” assistant in ChatGPT after she declined to partner with the company herself. OpenAI has claims that it tried to mimic her voice, though the company has yet to explain that one Sam Altman .