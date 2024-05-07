Meta is testing cross-posting from Instagram to Threads
The company has also tested cross-posts from Facebook.
Meta is testing a new way to boost engagement on Threads using Instagram. The company is now testing the ability to cross-post photos from Instagram to Threads. Meta confirmed the experiment after Threads users the setting crop up in Instagram (TechCrunch was first to report the change).
According to the company, cross-posting from Instagram to Threads is optional, though users can opt to have automatically all new photo posts shared to their Threads account as well. (Those who are part of the test can tweak cross-posting settings in the Instagram app.)
Meta has been testing a number of features to boost the growth of Threads, which currently has users. The company has also experimented with cross-posting to Threads and Threads posts directly in Facebook and Instagram feeds, regardless of whether they use the app. It’s also encouraging creators to be more active on the app. Meta has been to creators in exchange for high-performing posts on Threads.