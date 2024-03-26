Meta limits 'political' content recommendations on Instagram and Threads

Meta's relationship with politics and political content on its platforms has been a source of enormous controversy, with the platform routinely accused of highlighting material designed to rile up users in the name of engagement. The company has, in recent years, tried to distance itself from its reputation and is now allowing users to restrict algorithmically-suggested political content on both Threads and Instagram. Meta defines political content as "likely to mention governments, elections, or social topics that affect a group of people and/or society at large" — so, in reality, almost everything. The option to limit this far from narrow set of posts is now rolling out to users with the setting automatically set to on by default, the company confirmed to The Verge.

Meta first announced the feature in February, sharing that the company wants "Instagram and Threads to be a great experience for everyone." The statement continued, "If you decide to follow accounts that post political content, we don't want to get between you and their posts, but we also don't want to proactively recommend political content from accounts you don't follow." Basically, if you turn on this feature, it will limit political content visibility through Explore, Reels, in-feed recommendations, and suggested users. Political posts from accounts you follow should appear in your feed as usual.

You can check if the feature has reached your account or turn it off in Instagram's settings. Just go to suggested content, and you'll see a tab called political content. Click on that, and there will be two options: limit or don't limit political content from accounts you don't follow. However, choosing to restrict it doesn't necessarily mean a total embargo. A note under the open specifies, "You might see less political or social topics in your suggested content." Whichever you choose will apply to both Instagram and Threads.