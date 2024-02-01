Meta Quest headsets get spatial video playback, just in time for the Apple Vision Pro launch

Now you can sit alone in the dark reliving memories, without having to spend $3,500.

Apple has made spatial video capture and playback a key selling point of its headset, but it won’t be the only device in town that can handle stereoscopic videos. Meta Quest virtual reality headsets are getting spatial video playback capabilities, perfectly timed to coincide with tomorrow’s Apple Vision Pro launch.

You can upload spatial videos via the Meta Quest mobile app directly from your iPhone, but you’ll need an iPhone 15 Pro or iPhone 15 Pro Max to make the videos. The content will be stored in the cloud, and not the headset, to preserve all-important hard drive space. Once uploaded, you’ll be able to relive precious memories over and over again, as the increased depth that spatial videos provide is pretty engrossing.

Meta has made several demo videos available for users so you can see what all the fuss is about. This feature is not exclusive to the recently-released Meta Quest 3. You’ll be able to view spatial videos via the Meta Quest 2 and Meta Quest Pro. As usual, the OG Meta Quest is left out in the cold. It’s worth noting that the Viture One and One Lite XR glasses can also play spatial videos.

The video viewer is part of a larger system update that brings several other upgrades to Quest users. The headset’s web browser will now be able to play web-based games, with support for external gamepads. Additionally, Facebook live streaming is now available for everyone, after a limited rollout. Finally, there are some new single-gesture quick actions. You can, for instance, mute the microphone or take a photo just by looking down at your wrist and performing a short pinch. Hey, wait a minute. That also sounds suspiciously like Apple Vision Pro’s control scheme. Shots fired.

