Meta will open its first physical store May 9th

Meta will open its first physical retail store next month, in a sign of the increasing importance of its hardware business as the company pivots to the metaverse. The “Meta Store” opens May 9th in Burlingame, California, close to the headquarters for Meta’s Reality Labs division. The store will showcase the company’s VR headsets, Ray-Ban Stories glasses and Portal devices; and will offer interactive demos for shoppers.

For Meta, physical retail stores are meant to help the company not just sell more hardware, but expose more people to its VR and AR technology. In-store virtual reality demos will play on a massive “wall-to-wall” LED display that broadcasts content from participants' headsets. Mark Zuckerberg teased the display in a recent post on his Facebook page.

In a post Monday, Zuckerberg said the new store would help people “get a sense of what's coming as we build towards the metaverse.” In addition to its existing products, Meta is also working on augmented reality glasses, a high-end VR headset and possibly a smartwatch .

Meta