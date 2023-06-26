Meta’s Quest+ subscription offers two VR titles per month

Meta is getting into the games subscription business. CEO Mark Zuckerberg has announced Meta Quest+, a plan that grants users access to "the best titles on the platform" for $8 per month or $60 per year. The subscription is available starting today on Quest 2 and Quest Pro. It's also coming to Quest 3 when that headset arrives this fall. Those who sign up to Meta Quest+ by the end of July will only pay $1 for their first month.

You'll get access to two curated titles on the first day of each month. The first two are the hit first-person shooter Pistol Whip and Pixel Ripped 1995. August's titles are Walkabout Mini Golf and Mothergunship: Forge. As with services like PlayStation Plus Essential, you'll retain access to the games as long as you remain a member. If you cancel Meta Quest+ and sign up again later, you'll once again have access to the games from your original membership period.

Meta has been embracing subscription models as of late. Along with Meta Quest+, the company this year introduced Meta Verified , which is a verification service for Facebook and Instagram. In addition to a checkmark, the subscription includes extra protection against impersonation and "direct access to customer support."

This isn't the only subscription service for a VR headset, however. HTC has offered access to hundreds of VR games, apps and videos through its Viveport Infinity service since 2019.