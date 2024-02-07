Meta's Threads app is getting a bookmarking feature to save posts
The update is one of the service's most "heavily requested" features.
Threads is beginning a bookmarking feature to allow users to save posts, according to Instagram head Adam Mosseri. The update is beginning as a “limited test,” but the “heavily requested” feature will eventually have a permanent place on the service, the company .
According to screenshots shared by Meta, the “save” button on Threads will look very similar to Instagram’s version of the feature. Users will be able to access their bookmarked posts from the “save” section of the app’s settings.
While the ability to save posts may not seem like the most exciting update, it will help bring a little more organization to the app. threads currently lacks direct messaging, search filtering, lists and a number of other features often requested by power users looking to replace the functionality of Twitter (now known as X).
Threads recently introduced , but Meta has so far resisted adding chronological search or trending features. Mosseri has said chronological search could be easily gamed by spammers, though an of the feature was recently spotted in the wild. Meta employees have also sharing images of a feature that looks a lot like trending topics, though it’s unclear what the company’s plans for it may be.
In a statement, a Meta spokesperson said the company “will continue listening to community feedback for ways to improve the Threads experience.” The app has climbed to 130 million monthly users, Mark Zuckerberg last week. He has said that the app has the to be the company’s next billion-user service.