Meta's Threads app is getting a bookmarking feature to save posts

Threads is beginning to test a bookmarking feature to allow users to save posts, according to Instagram head Adam Mosseri. The update is beginning as a “limited test,” but the “heavily requested” feature will eventually have a permanent place on the service, the company said .

According to screenshots shared by Meta, the “save” button on Threads will look very similar to Instagram’s version of the feature. Users will be able to access their bookmarked posts from the “save” section of the app’s settings.

While the ability to save posts may not seem like the most exciting update, it will help bring a little more organization to the app. threads currently lacks direct messaging, search filtering, lists and a number of other features often requested by power users looking to replace the functionality of Twitter (now known as X).

Threads recently introduced searchable tags , but Meta has so far resisted adding chronological search or trending features. Mosseri has said chronological search could be easily gamed by spammers, though an “internal prototype” of the feature was recently spotted in the wild. Meta employees have also been spotted sharing images of a feature that looks a lot like trending topics, though it’s unclear what the company’s plans for it may be.