Latest in Gear

Image credit: Engadget

Microsoft is reportedly developing its own ARM-based chips for Surface PCs

They may also make their way into the company's cloud infrastructure.
Igor Bonifacic, @igorbonifacic
1h ago
Comments
71 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Sponsored Links

Surface Pro X
Engadget

It sounds like Apple isn’t the only company that wants to reduce its reliance on Intel. According to Bloomberg, Microsoft is developing in-house ARM processors to power its Surface devices and cloud infrastructure. While there aren’t many details on the project yet, Bloomberg reports the company is working on a chip that it plans to use in its data centers. It’s also exploring the option of using that same design in its Surface lineup of computers — though notes it’s more likely to use the processor in a cloud context than in its computers.

Microsoft currently uses Intel-based processors almost exclusively to power its Azure cloud services. The chipmaker is dominant in the server space, commanding a 90 percent share of the market. News of the development caused the company’s stock to drop about 6.3 percent before trading closed for the day.

“Because silicon is a foundational building block for technology, we’re continuing to invest in our own capabilities in areas like design, manufacturing and tools, while also fostering and strengthening partnerships with a wide range of chip providers,” said Microsoft spokesperson Frank Shaw in a statement to Engadget and other publications.

While Microsoft has dabbled with ARM chips in the past, as far as its Surface computers are involved, this would be a significant departure for the company. The Surface Pro X’s custom SQ1 processor is based on an existing Qualcomm design, and Microsoft worked with the chipmaker to augment the chipset to its needs. It’s clear Microsoft has at least been considering making more ARM-based computers for a while. Back in 2018, a report came out that said the company had considered using an ARM-based chip in the original Surface Go but opted not to after Intel had reportedly petitioned it against the idea.

While Surface devices account for a relatively small part of the PC market, Microsoft’s decision to develop its own chips for its computers would still be a blow to Intel, particularly after Apple jumped ship with its M1 silicon earlier this year. In Apple’s case, the move to its own architecture has allowed it to ship computers like the new M1 MacBook Air, which delivers better battery life and performance than its Intel predecessor, all without a fan.

Update (4:45PM ET): Added comment from Microsoft and more details as Bloomberg updated its report.

In this article: Surface, Azure, Arm, Microsoft, news, gear
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
71 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

Sonos is fighting a war to stay relevant

Sonos is fighting a war to stay relevant

View
What the hell is going on with Cyberpunk 2077?

What the hell is going on with Cyberpunk 2077?

View
CD Projekt Red announces sweeping 'Cyberpunk 2077' refund plan

CD Projekt Red announces sweeping 'Cyberpunk 2077' refund plan

View
Riot Games is working on a 'League of Legends' MMORPG

Riot Games is working on a 'League of Legends' MMORPG

View
Samsung’s Galaxy S21 color schemes pop in newly leaked images

Samsung’s Galaxy S21 color schemes pop in newly leaked images

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr