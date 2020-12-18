Microsoft is reportedly developing its own ARM-based chips for Surface PCs

It sounds like Apple isn’t the only company that wants to reduce its reliance on Intel. According to Bloomberg, Microsoft is developing in-house ARM processors to power its Surface devices and cloud infrastructure. While there aren’t many details on the project yet, Bloomberg reports the company is working on a chip that it plans to use in its data centers. It’s also exploring the option of using that same design in its Surface lineup of computers — though notes it’s more likely to use the processor in a cloud context than in its computers.
Microsoft currently uses Intel-based processors almost exclusively to power its Azure cloud services. The chipmaker is dominant in the server space, commanding a 90 percent share of the market. News of the development caused the company’s stock to drop about 6.3 percent before trading closed for the day.