Microsoft's Audio Dock is a hybrid speaker and laptop hub

Those rumors of a Microsoft speaker were true. Microsoft has unveiled an Audio Dock that, as the name implies, combines a speaker with a laptop hub. The design centers on a relatively powerful, omni-directional speakerphone (complete with dual mics, a 15W woofer and 5W tweeters), but also includes a 60W USB-C connection for charging your computer, two regular USB-C ports, an HDMI 2.0 jack and a lone USB-A offering. In practice, that means you can attach two monitors while still leaving room for an external drive or mouse.

As you'd imagine, the company is leaning heavily on the Audio Dock's usefulness for meetings. You'll find large dedicated buttons for the microphone toggle (handy for working from home) and launching Teams. Don't worry if you aren't a fan of Microsoft's ecosystem — the hardware supports Macs as well as calling services like Google Meet and Zoom.

Microsoft

The Audio Dock will be available for $250 in some markets on October 25th. It doesn't fill precisely the same niche as a smart speaker, but the allure is obvious. This is an easy way to streamline your desk setup, whether you're playing music in crunch mode or participating in a brainstorming session. While the 60W charging will rule out many high-performance laptops, this might save you money versus buying separate accessories.