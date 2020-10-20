Microsoft partners with SpaceX on a cloud computing business for space

Microsoft has launched a new cloud computing business in an effort to make Azure the space industry’s platform of choice. The tech giant says it’s developing technologies to help the public and private sectors launch faster and to make sure they achieve mission assurance. One — and the first — of those technologies is the Azure Orbital Emulator, which is capable of conducting massive satellite constellation simulations.
The tech giant says satellite constellations “require precise planning and sophisticated AI-driven formation protocols” and that the emulator can help developers by generating scenarios in real time using pre-collected satellite imagery. Companies and organizations can use it to train AI algorithms and to make sure the satellite network they’re planning will work just like they’re expecting it to before they launch a single satellite.