Microsoft will fix Surface Laptop 3 'hairline fractures' for free

Microsoft will repair Surface Laptop 3 screens for free, particularly those that suddenly cracked for no discernible reason. Surface owners have been posting online about discovering hairline cracks on their new laptops’ display over the past few months even though they’ve treating their device with care. According to ZDNet, the affected laptops seem to be those with aluminum cases and not those covered with Alcantara fabric.

The tech giant started looking into the issue a few months ago, and now it has an explanation for the phenomenon: Microsoft is blaming hairline fractures “in a very small percentage of cases” on “hard foreign particle[s].”