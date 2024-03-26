Microsoft is bringing more Copilot smarts to Teams

The AI will be able to pull insights from both the meeting chat and a call transcript.

Microsoft is continuing on its mission to inject AI into more of its products and features. For one thing, Copilot is coming to more parts of Teams in the coming months, including the meeting chat and the chat compose box.

The AI will soon be able to offer you insights and information from the meeting chat and the transcript, so if something was either written or spoken, Copilot will be able to pull from it. Microsoft says that when you open Copilot in a meeting chat, you’ll have a “more comprehensive and inclusive view” of what you and your collaborators discussed.

As far as bringing Copilot to the message compose box goes, the AI can now help you rewrite a drafted message based on a custom prompt. So if you’d like to add a call to action or a joke, you can ask Copilot to do that. In the near future, the AI will be able to generate a new message by pulling from context in the Teams chat. That should at least give you a jumping-off point and you can tweak the suggested message as you see fit.

In addition, an intelligent call recap feature is coming to Teams. This automatically generates notes and action items from within the Calls app. This will be available for both Teams Premium and Copilot next quarter.

Elsewhere, Microsoft is rolling out some features aimed at improving hybrid meetings. IntelliFrame taps into CloudAI to create an individual video feed for each person who’s physically attending a Teams Rooms meeting, so that everyone has a similar panel. The feature will now be enabled by default on Teams Rooms devices.

On top of that, Microsoft is planning to roll out an option for IntelliFrame called automatic camera switching. This will use AI to present the best view of each person in a meeting room, whether that’s from the front-of-room camera or their own laptop’s webcam. If someone’s obstructed in one camera view, IntelliFrame will try to switch to a clearer look at them.

On a similar note, speaker recognition tech will aim to improve the accuracy of transcripts and Copilot insights. Microsoft says this feature will be available as a preview in Teams Rooms in April.