Microsoft is holding a 'special event' on September 21st

Summer is drawing to a close, which means the busy fall season of tech events is almost upon us. has marked its territory by sending out save-the-date invites to a "special event" in New York City on September 21st, but the company hasn't provided any details on what to expect as yet.
This could very well be Microsoft's major fall hardware event, during which the company typically reveals its latest Surface devices and other gear. If so, that would mean Microsoft is moving back to its after switching to last year. In any case, given the company's focus over the past year or so, it's likely to talk quite a bit about its various AI endeavors during this showcase. There's always a chance we could learn about new Windows 11 features as well.
The tech industry's fall calendar is taking shape. Apple usually shows off its latest slate of iPhones (which may or may not have USB-C charging ports this year) in early- to mid-September, but it hasn't confirmed a date yet. Nor has Google, which will surely reveal its new Pixel devices at some point in the next month or two. Amazon is holding a hardware event , one day before Microsoft's. Meanwhile, we'll learn more about the Meta Quest 3 at Meta Connect .