Microsoft is holding a 'special event' on September 21st

Summer is drawing to a close, which means the busy fall season of tech events is almost upon us. Microsoft has marked its territory by sending out save-the-date invites to a "special event" in New York City on September 21st, but the company hasn't provided any details on what to expect as yet.

This could very well be Microsoft's major fall hardware event, during which the company typically reveals its latest Surface devices and other gear. If so, that would mean Microsoft is moving back to its old late September slot after switching to an October date last year. In any case, given the company's focus over the past year or so, it's likely to talk quite a bit about its various AI endeavors during this showcase. There's always a chance we could learn about new Windows 11 features as well.