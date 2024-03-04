Microsoft is running an Xbox partner showcase on March 6
Expect 30 minutes of updates and reveals from publishers including Capcom, EA and Nexon.
Microsoft has its of 2024 and this one is all about projects from its third-party partners. The stream is set for March 6 at 1PM ET. It will run for around 30 minutes and feature more than a dozen new trailers from publishers including Capcom, Nexon and EA.
Three games have been confirmed for the showcase. We'll find out details about traversal and combat in Tales of Kenzera: Zau, an EA-published 2D Metroidvania game that's set to arrive next month. Abubakar Salim, who voiced Bayek in Assassin's Creed Origins, is the game's creative lead and will narrate the Partner Preview trailer.
In addition, we'll see gameplay from Capcom's strategy-action game Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess and The First Berserker: Khazan, an action RPG from Nexon. Microsoft is also promising details on more titles that are bound for Xbox, PC and Game Pass. This is a common refrain every time one of these streams takes place, but since we know it's , perhaps this will finally be when we learn more about Hollow Knight: Silksong.
You'll be able to watch the stream on Xbox channels on and (YouTube streams will be available in 4K, but Twitch is limited to 1080p). Microsoft says it will make the showcase available in more than 40 languages, including American Sign Language, British Sign Language and English Audio Descriptions. For the first time, Microsoft will offer versions of an Xbox stream in Bengali, Māori, Punjabi (Gurmukhi), Swahili, Tamil, Urdu and Zulu.