Microsoft merges its Windows and Surface teams under one leader

Microsoft is bringing together its Windows experiences and its Windows devices teams to form one division, and it has appointed company veteran Pavan Davuluri with the task of leading it. As The Verge notes, Davuluri has been serving as head of the Surface team since last year, after Microsoft split up Windows experiences and devices following Panos Panay's departure. The company is expanding his role again after another departure, this time of former Windows experiences lead Mikhail Parakhin, who was in charge of the Bing search engine and its advertising business.

In a letter written by Rajesh Jha and obtained by the publication, the company's technology chief said Parakhin "has decided to explore new roles." It's not quite clear if he's leaving Microsoft altogether or is still exploring for new opportunities within the company. But it's worth noting that he decided to vacate his role a week after Microsoft hired Deepmind co-founder Mustafa Suleyman, who apparently asked Parakhin to report to him directly. For now, Parakhin is still with Microsoft and will report to company CTO Kevin Scott during the transition period.

Jha wrote in his letter that merging the two teams will enable the company to "take a holistic approach to building silicon, systems, experiences, and devices that span Windows client and cloud for this AI era." While Davuluri now heads both web experiences and devices team, the former is still required to report to Suleyman, who's in charge of Microsoft's AI efforts.