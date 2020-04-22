Latest in Gear

Image credit: Thomas Trutschel/Photothek via Getty Images

Microsoft now protects Office 365 users against 'reply all' email storms

You won't have to deal with a mammoth thread clogging your inbox.
Jon Fingas, @jonfingas
44m ago
Comments
27 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Sponsored Links

BERLIN, GERMANY - APRIL 22: The logo of the software Microsoft Outlook is shown on the display of a smartphone on April 22, 2020 in Berlin, Germany. (Photo by Thomas Trutschel/Photothek via Getty Images)
Thomas Trutschel/Photothek via Getty Images

Microsoft might just save you the next time a less-than-attentive coworker starts a “reply all” email storm. It’s now rolling out (via ZDNet) an Exchange feature that protects Office 365 users worldwide against those barrages of unwanted messages. It’ll initially help large companies by blocking replies if there are 10 “reply all” messages sent to over 5,000 people within an hour. If that happens, the system will block subsequent replies for four hours and tell users to calm down.

The company hopes to tweak the feature so that it can accommodate smaller organizations, let administrators customize the defense mechanism and send notifications if a storm arrives.

You’ll have to wait a while for this if you’re part of a mid-sized business, then. Still, this feature is coming at a particularly appropriate time. When email is now a more important workplace tool than ever (if not the primary one), the last thing you want is an inbox choked with “please remove me from this thread” messages that crowd out vital conversations.

In this article: Microsoft, Office 365, productivity, Outlook, Email, reply all, internet, Enterprise, Business, exchange, Microsoft Exchange, news, gear
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
27 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

The next iPhone may boast a 120Hz display and better low-light photos

The next iPhone may boast a 120Hz display and better low-light photos

View
Air Force's mysterious X-37B space plane heads back to orbit May 16th

Air Force's mysterious X-37B space plane heads back to orbit May 16th

View
White House said to be in talks with Intel, TSMC for US chip factories

White House said to be in talks with Intel, TSMC for US chip factories

View
Eric Schmidt reportedly left Google in February

Eric Schmidt reportedly left Google in February

View
GameStop's PC gaming sale discounts ASUS monitors, Razer mice and more

GameStop's PC gaming sale discounts ASUS monitors, Razer mice and more

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr