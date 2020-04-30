Microsoft Office for iPad tests multi-window support

Microsoft will soon make it easier to juggle multiple Word documents and PowerPoint presentations for iOS users. The tech giant has given Office Insiders the ability to open multiple Word and PowerPoint windows side-by-side on an iPad.

Insiders can access the feature by going to the Recent, Shared or Open file list and then holding and dragging a file to the iPad screen edge or selecting one from the “...” menu. They can also simply swipe up from the bottom of the screen to open a dock, drag the icon of the open app to the edge of the screen and then choose the file they want to launch.