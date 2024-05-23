Microsoft outage impacts Bing, Copilot, ChatGPT internet search and other sites

Multiple Microsoft services including Bing and Copilot, along with ChatGPT internet search and DuckDuckGo are down in Europe, Bleeping Computer reported. Bing.com and Copilot return blank pages and 429 errors, while DuckDuckGo simply states: "There was an error displaying the search results. Please try again."

On its @MSFT365Status X page, Microsoft stated that "We're investigating an issue where users may be unable to access the Microsoft Copilot service. We're working to isolate the cause of the issue. More information can be found in the admin center under CP795190." OpenAI also confirmed the issue and said it's investigating.

Both ChatGPT internet search (available to Plus or corporate users) and DuckDuckGo rely on the Bing API, hence why those sites are down as well. The outage appears to have started at around 3AM ET today (May 23).

Microsoft was clobbered by another outage in January, when Teams went down across North and South America. The company was also hit by a massive breach that same month, with a US government review board calling Microsoft's security culture "inadequate" and in need of an overhaul.