Microsoft blood bot helps recovered COVID-19 patients donate plasma

Microsoft’s latest contribution to the fight against COVID-19 is Plasma Bot, a screening tool meant to help recovered COVID-19 patients donate their plasma to treatment efforts. The bot asks a series of questions, and if it determines you’re a potential donor, it will direct you to a licensed plasma collection center in your area.
In a blog post, Microsoft explains that it believes plasma from recovered patients (also known as convalescent plasma) may help fight the disease in two ways: it could be given via transfusions to current patients, and it could be used to develop other therapies. Microsoft is partnering with the CoVIg-19 Plasma Alliance to study plasma-based therapies, and its Plasma Bot is available through the CoVIg-19 website.