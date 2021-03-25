Microsoft shows off Windows 10's new File Explorer icons

The latest Windows 10 Insider Preview build includes the latest batch of redesigned folders for the platform. Microsoft released new icons for its Office suite reflecting its move to the cloud in 2019, and it's been rolling out updated icons for Windows 10's core apps (such as Calendar and Mail) since then. The latest batch of icons changes the look of the folders you'll find in File Explorer, including top-level user folders like Desktop, Documents, Downloads and Pictures.

Microsoft changed the folders' orientation for more consistency across Windows 10. Meanwhile, the new designs are meant to make them easier to tell apart at a glance — no more multiple yellow-colored folders to choose from. The tech giant has also updated the Recycle Bin and Local Disk icons so that they're facing the front instead of the side. Microsoft says it will continue to roll out new Windows 10 icons over time for a more cohesive look.

Microsoft

The company has also introduced a few changes with the latest Preview build. It has renamed Windows Administrative Tools folder in Start to Windows Tools, and it has added support for new shortcuts when renaming files: CTRL + Left / Right arrow moves the cursor between words in the file name, while CTRL + Delete and CTRL + Backspace can delete words at a time. The new Preview build, which also comes with a length list of fixes for bugs and known issues, is now available to Windows Insiders in the Dev Channel.