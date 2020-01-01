Microsoft says COVID-19 had 'minimal' impact on its business

Microsoft seems to be faring the coronavirus pandemic just fine. In its Q3 2020 earnings report, Microsoft assured investors that COVID-19 had a “minimal net impact” on the company’s revenues. The numbers don’t lie: it’s reporting revenue of $35 billion for the quarter, 15 percent more than last year, and net income of $10.8 billion (up 22 percent). And, not surprisingly, Microsoft noted that it’s seeing more cloud interest among consumers and businesses alike.

“We’ve seen two years’ worth of digital transformation in two months. From remote teamwork and learning, to sales and customer service, to critical cloud infrastructure and security – we are working alongside customers every day to help them adapt and stay open for business in a world of remote everything,” Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella said in a statement.