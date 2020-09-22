Microsoft says its $22,000 85-inch Surface Hub S2 can help with social distancing

Microsoft’s 85-inch Surface Hub 2S will begin shipping in January, the company announced today. Pre-orders for the giant, $22,000 “collaborative display” are now open in the US.

Microsoft unveiled the Surface Hub 2S in April 2019. Now, the company is hoping that the device will prove useful as schools and businesses operate remotely or in a hybrid format. Microsoft says the larger screen will make it easier for people to collaborate while staying six feet apart and could replace traditional whiteboards and projectors.