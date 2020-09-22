Latest in Gear

Image credit: Microsoft

Microsoft says its $22,000 85-inch Surface Hub S2 can help with social distancing

The giant ‘collaborative display’ will ship in January.
Christine Fisher, @cfisherwrites
1h ago
Microsoft 85-inch Sufrace Hub S2
Microsoft

Microsoft’s 85-inch Surface Hub 2S will begin shipping in January, the company announced today. Pre-orders for the giant, $22,000 “collaborative display” are now open in the US.

Microsoft unveiled the Surface Hub 2S in April 2019. Now, the company is hoping that the device will prove useful as schools and businesses operate remotely or in a hybrid format. Microsoft says the larger screen will make it easier for people to collaborate while staying six feet apart and could replace traditional whiteboards and projectors.

The 85-inch display will come with an optional floating wall mount, floor supported wall mount or mobile cart. It’s supposedly 20 percent thinner and 30 percent lighter than its predecessor.

Microsoft shared a few other Surface Hub 2S updates. You can now run the full Windows 10 Pro or Windows 10 Enterprise that runs on your PC on your Surface Hub. In October, Microsoft will roll out a Windows 10 Team 2020 Update, which will bring new features to both first- and second-generation Surface Hub 2S devices, and Microsoft is bringing the 50-inch Surface Hub 2S to China “later this year.”

