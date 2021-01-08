Latest in

Image credit: Microsoft

Microsoft Teams 'Dynamic View' makes watching presentations easier

The company will offer more customization options for video calls in March.
Nathan Ingraham
1h ago
Comments
54 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Sponsored Links

Microsoft Teams
Microsoft

Unsurprisingly, Microsoft has been releasing a steady stream of improvements to Teams, the company’s de-factor Slack competitor. As noticed by The Verge, the company gave a quick preview of a feature called “Dynamic View” that should make video calls with presentations a lot easier to view. When you’re in a Teams call with multiple participants as well as dynamic content (like a video or screen share), Dynamic View will offer a customizable view. The presentation content will naturally take up most of the screen, but you can also pin key participants next to it, like the people presenting on the call.

Currently, every participant shows up in a small sidebar, which makes it harder to see the people who are actually leading a presentation. Dynamic view will automatically optimize content, but viewers can customize it as well. Microsoft is also making it easier to see when a participant “raises their hand” in a video chat as well as who is currently speaking.

According to Microsoft’s roadmap, these changes should hit Teams in March. The company’s been talking about Dynamic View for a while, though — it was first announced and added to the Teams roadmap back in July.

All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
54 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

Amazon's Prime Pantry delivery service is no more

Amazon's Prime Pantry delivery service is no more

View
Tesla begins selling its cheapest Model Y yet

Tesla begins selling its cheapest Model Y yet

View
Microsoft Teams 'Dynamic View' makes watching presentations easier

Microsoft Teams 'Dynamic View' makes watching presentations easier

View
Sony will debut its own 360 Reality Audio speakers this spring

Sony will debut its own 360 Reality Audio speakers this spring

View
Watching ‘Babylon 5’ in its original format is pretty great

Watching ‘Babylon 5’ in its original format is pretty great

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr