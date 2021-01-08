Microsoft Teams 'Dynamic View' makes watching presentations easier

Unsurprisingly, Microsoft has been releasing a steady stream of improvements to Teams, the company’s de-factor Slack competitor. As noticed by The Verge, the company gave a quick preview of a feature called “Dynamic View” that should make video calls with presentations a lot easier to view. When you’re in a Teams call with multiple participants as well as dynamic content (like a video or screen share), Dynamic View will offer a customizable view. The presentation content will naturally take up most of the screen, but you can also pin key participants next to it, like the people presenting on the call.

Currently, every participant shows up in a small sidebar, which makes it harder to see the people who are actually leading a presentation. Dynamic view will automatically optimize content, but viewers can customize it as well. Microsoft is also making it easier to see when a participant “raises their hand” in a video chat as well as who is currently speaking.