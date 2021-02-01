Microsoft's mobile 365 apps are getting conversational Cortana AI tech

Microsoft has unveiled a raft of new updates for its 365 mobile apps, with new AI and natural language features in Outlook, Teams, Office Lens (now Microsoft Lens) and Office mobile, the company announced. It also introduced a new feature called “micro tasks” that let you do quick forms, polls and more in Office and Teams.
For Outlook on iOS users, Microsoft will soon introduce conversational AI technology with Cortana. Microsoft calls the feature its first for “interactive, voice forward assistive experiences that aim to provide helpful ways of organizing your daily life.” In a sample video, it showed someone asking “Hey Cortana, play my emails,” after which the voice assistant read back a recent message. A person was then able to use Cortana to schedule a meeting via Outlook.