Microsoft's mobile 365 apps are getting conversational Cortana AI tech

Microsoft

Microsoft will also update Teams (followed by Outlook and Office) with support for natural language queries in English in the US. You’ll also be able to use search using text or Cortana to find messages, chats, meetings and more. The app is also adding a video content collaboration feature, allowing users to contribute and create use intelligent scanning from Microsoft Lens (formerly Office Lens).

Lens is also gaining the ability to recognize English handwriting and text, first in the Lens app followed by Office Mobile. That will allow you to “transcribe handwritten notes into text to simply add them to your documents,” Microsoft said.

Finally, Microsoft is introduce “micro tasking shortcuts.” Those will allow you to create quick forms or polls in Office or Teams, plan your time with a daily weather forecast, tap to link to a website from an Outlook mobile email with an integrated Bing web-view, use Microsoft’s To Do widget and more. To see all of the many, many features introduced, check out Microsoft’s blog.