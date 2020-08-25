Microsoft Word can now transcribe your conversations on the web

Microsoft Word can finally do more with your spoken words. After teasing transcription support last year, Microsoft is officially bringing the feature to Word for the web today, giving users an easy way to capture the text from their conversations. Like Otter.ai and similar services, you can start transcription recordings live at the touch of a button, or upload audio and video clips. You’ll find the feature right under Word’s Dictate button, and transcribed text will appear in a new sidebar.
Based on my brief testing this morning, Word’s transcription capabilities seem fairly accurate — or at least, as accurate as Otter’s competing solution. It was able to capture most of the text from an NPR radio segment while properly identifying multiple speakers. I could also edit the text in the sidebar, and name the individual speakers, before moving it over to the Word document. As with every cloud-based transcription service, accuracy will depend heavily on the quality of the recording.