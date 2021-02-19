Xbox gifts cards are 10 percent off on Amazon

All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Xbox owners can save a bit of money on games, add-ons, subscriptions and more by shopping Amazon's new sale on Xbox gift cards. Many values of Xbox cards are 10 percent off right now, meaning you can get $100 for only $90, $50 for $45, $30 for $27, $10 for $9 and so forth. Almost all of these sale prices are all-time lows, making it a good opportunity to essentially get free money to use however you see fit in your Xbox adventures.

Buy Xbox gift card ($100) at Amazon - $90 Buy Xbox gift card ($50) at Amazon - $45 Buy Xbox gift card ($30) at Amazon - $27 Buy Xbox gift card ($10) at Amazon - $9

These are all digital gift cards so you'll receive an email with a code that you can use to redeem the amount. This is arguably the best way to obtain a gift card right now and it makes it especially easy if you want to gift this card to someone you don't live with — just send them the code and they can redeem it using their Xbox account.

These cards come in handy to purchase any digital Xbox goods like games, expansion packs, apps, movies, TV shows and more. Subscriptions are included in this as well, so you could use the funds to pay for a Live Gold, Game Pass or Game Pass Ultimate plan. You're also able to use the funds towards Xbox accessories, including controllers, sold at Microsoft's online store.

How you spend that money depends on your needs, but your money will likely go furthest if you use it towards one of the Game Pass plans since it gives you access to a bunch of games and additional discounts. But if there's a title you've had your eye on that's not included in Game Pass, you could use the funds to essentially get 10 percent off that game.

