Microsoft is holding Xbox Series X and S stock for launch day

You'll have another shot at picking up a next-gen Xbox on November 10th.
53m ago
If you tried and failed to snag an Xbox Series X or S (with the help of our preorder guide), you’ve got another chance to pick one up on launch day. In a tweet yesterday, Microsoft said it was “humbled” by the demand for its next-generation consoles, and that it expects more units to arrive on November 10th. To be safe, if you’re on the lookout, you should sign up for stock alerts from your preferred retailers. There’s always a chance more units will arrive earlier. And even though the pre-order frenzy disappointed many Xbox fans, at least it seemed to be more well organized than the PlayStation 5 fiasco.

All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
