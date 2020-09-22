Microsoft is holding Xbox Series X and S stock for launch day

If you tried and failed to snag an Xbox Series X or S (with the help of our preorder guide), you’ve got another chance to pick one up on launch day. In a tweet yesterday, Microsoft said it was “humbled” by the demand for its next-generation consoles, and that it expects more units to arrive on November 10th. To be safe, if you’re on the lookout, you should sign up for stock alerts from your preferred retailers. There’s always a chance more units will arrive earlier. And even though the pre-order frenzy disappointed many Xbox fans, at least it seemed to be more well organized than the PlayStation 5 fiasco.

We are humbled by the record-breaking demand for Xbox Series X and S. Huge thanks to everyone for the excitement. 🙏



If you weren't successful today be sure to sign up with retailers for updates, and expect more consoles to be available on November 10. 💚 — Xbox (@Xbox) September 22, 2020