Microsoft's latest Xbox marketing stunt is a pizza-scented controller

Microsoft is no stranger to novelty Xbox collaborations, but its latest is certainly its smelliest. The company is helping Paramount pitch the upcoming Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem movie by giving away a limited batch of pizza-scented Xbox controllers. Yes, you can smell whiffs of cheese and pepperoni while you play, even if last night's pie is still sitting in the fridge.

The design comes in four variants that reflect the style of the four turtles (Donatello, Leonardo, Michelangelo and Raphael). Apart from the built-in scent diffuser, though, these are otherwise stock Xbox controllers that just happen to exude TMNT style. You won't claim an edge over your friends in Shredder's Revenge, aside from looking and smelling the part.

There's no way to buy one of these gamepads, even if you've been a TMNT fan since Eastman and Laird made the first comics. Instead, you'll have to follow Xbox Game Pass on Twitter X and retweet a post no later than August 13th. If you absolutely must operate a pizza-scented controller, these will be out and about at Microsoft's Experience Center on New York's Fifth Avenue for an August 2nd promo event — but you're probably better off just ordering a pie and grabbing bites between levels.

Yes, it's a marketing ploy on par with the TMNT-themed Xbox Series X Microsoft gave away two years ago. You're ultimately doing more for Paramount than yourself. Look at it this way, though: unlike the Krispy Kreme Xbox donut, you'll still have something to show your friends after a few weeks.