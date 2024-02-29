Microsoft's Surface Laptop Studio 2 is $400 off at Amazon

There's a lot to like about Microsoft's Surface Laptop Studio 2, which is a highly versatile system. However, the normally high price was one of our major complaints about the system when we reviewed it last October. That sticker shock is slightly less of a concern now, as the laptop is on sale at Amazon. The price has dropped by $400 to $2,399. That's a new record low for a configuration that includes 32GB of RAM, a 13th-gen Intel i7 processor and an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4050 GPU.

Those specs make the laptop more than capable of handling everyday tasks, while the 1TB of included storage should be enough for most folks' needs. You should be able to run most current games on this computer too.

Microsoft says the Surface Laptop 2 will run for up to 18 hours on a single charge, which is respectable. The system has a 14.4-inch touchscreen with true-to-life color and a 120Hz refresh rate. There's Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos support too. As for connectivity, you'll get two USB-C 4.0 ports with Thunderbolt 4, a USB-A port, a microSD card reader and Surface Connect for docking and charging.

We gave the Surface Laptop 2 a score of 85 in our review , lauding it for many of those factors as well as the unique design. Since the lid is split into two halves, you can pivot the screen 180 degrees or tilt it down into an easel. It effectively gives you the versatility of a 2-in-1 with the power of a mid-range laptop.

On the downside, the Surface Laptop 2 is bulkier than other 14-inch ultraportables and you'll need to buy the Surface Slim Pen 2 separately if you want it. That said, the laptop should be capable of handling all of most people's day-to-day needs.

