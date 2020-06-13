Microsoft's latest Windows 10 updates come with nasty printer bugs

The latest updates for Windows 10 give the platform’s security a boost, but they unfortunately come with nasty bugs that make printing impossible, as well. Microsoft released the buggy updates — KB4560960 and KB4557957 — on June 9th, and users started experiencing issues as soon as they installed them. As Bleeping Computer notes, user reports on Reddit and the Microsoft Answers forum show that the issue affects various HP, Canon, Panasonic, Brother and Ricoh printer models. Some users even reported being unable to print files as PDFs.

Microsoft has published a notice acknowledging that update KB4557957 may render certain printers unable to print. The tech giant warns users that the “[p]rint spooler may error or close unexpectedly when attempting to print and no output will come from affected printer.” Also, it says the app users are attempting to print from may close unexpectedly. Finally, it admits that the issue “might also affect software-based printers, for example printing to PDF.”