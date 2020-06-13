Latest in Gear

Image credit: eakrin rasadonyindee via Getty Images

Microsoft's latest Windows 10 updates come with nasty printer bugs

They render certain printers unable to print.
Mariella Moon, @mariella_moon
1h ago
Laser Printer on the table in Office.
eakrin rasadonyindee via Getty Images

The latest updates for Windows 10 give the platform’s security a boost, but they unfortunately come with nasty bugs that make printing impossible, as well. Microsoft released the buggy updates — KB4560960 and KB4557957 — on June 9th, and users started experiencing issues as soon as they installed them. As Bleeping Computer notes, user reports on Reddit and the Microsoft Answers forum show that the issue affects various HP, Canon, Panasonic, Brother and Ricoh printer models. Some users even reported being unable to print files as PDFs.

Microsoft has published a notice acknowledging that update KB4557957 may render certain printers unable to print. The tech giant warns users that the “[p]rint spooler may error or close unexpectedly when attempting to print and no output will come from affected printer.” Also, it says the app users are attempting to print from may close unexpectedly. Finally, it admits that the issue “might also affect software-based printers, for example printing to PDF.”

The company is still working on a fix and promises to provide more information when it rolls one out. For now, affected users will have to replace their printer’s driver or uninstall Windows 10’s June updates. Those taking the latter route may want to take note, though, that they’ll essentially be installing a bunch of security updates. If you’ll recall, Microsoft paused non-security updates in response to the coronavirus pandemic so it can focus on the more important ones.

news, gear
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
