'Minecraft: Education Edition' is available on Chromebooks

The company says Chrome OS, iPad and Windows devices will install the update automatically. However, Mac users will need to download it manually. Schools that already use Minecraft: Education Edition in their classrooms won't have to worry about changing their subscription; the company will add the Chrome OS version to its Microsoft 365 for Education licenses.

Minecraft: Education Edition has been available since 2016, so it's surprising to learn it's only coming to Chromebooks this year. After all, Google's computing platform dominates the education market. As of 2019, the company said there were 30 million Chromebooks in use at schools globally. In 2018, Chromebooks represented 60 percent of all laptops and tablets purchased for K-12 classrooms in the US. What's also interesting about this release is that it gives Chrome OS users an official way to install Minecraft without sideloading the game onto their device.