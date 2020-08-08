'Minecraft: Education Edition' is available on Chromebooks

Ahead of a new school year that could see students not step foot in a physical classroom, Microsoft is bringing Minecraft: Education Edition to Chromebooks.
The Chrome OS release of Minecraft: Education Edition will support cross-platform play between the Windows, iPad and Mac versions of the game, so students will have the chance to socialize and collaborate on projects no matter what device they're using. Microsoft is also updating the software to add 11 new STEM lessons and a Minecraft world to teach students about bees and pollination. An improved lesson plan library and tagged learning abilities are part of the update as well.